Missing Washington girl may be in San Diego

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (KUSI) — Authorities in the state of Washington were asking San Diegans to remain on the lookout for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for the past year.

Kiarah Jackson, 17, may be attempting to travel to the San Diego area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). She went missing from her home in Arlington, Wash. last Valentine’s Day.

Jackson is described as biracial, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. She has piercings on her ears, nose lips and cheeks and two tattoos — on behind her left ear and another on her left ear.

Anyone with information was asked to contact NCMEC at 1 (800) 843-5678 or the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department at (425) 388-2839.