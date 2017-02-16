Missing Washington girl may be in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing Washington girl may be in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (KUSI) — Authorities in the state of Washington were asking San Diegans to remain on the lookout for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for the past year.

Kiarah Jackson, 17, may be attempting to travel to the San Diego area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). She went missing from her home in Arlington, Wash. last Valentine’s Day.

Jackson is described as biracial, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. She has piercings on her ears, nose lips and cheeks and two tattoos — on behind her left ear and another on her left ear.

Anyone with information was asked to contact NCMEC at 1 (800) 843-5678 or the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Department at (425) 388-2839. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.