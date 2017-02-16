Gaglione Brothers bring Philly to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Born in the San Francisco Bay Area, the tight-knit brothers: Joe, Andy, and Tony Gaglione have called San Diego home for many years. After one of many trips to the East coast to visit their father and huge extended Italian family and after many treks to the neighborhood eateries of Buffalo, NY, the brothers returned to San Diego with a craving for the authentic family style cheesesteak and hoagie shop. Unfortunately, offerings in the city were slim.

In order to fill the void and also to satisfy their own cravings, in 2003, the Gaglione Brothers decided it was time to bring the very best cheesesteaks and subs to Southern California.

Motivated by what a quality, superbly tasting sandwich should be, the brothers began cooking, testing and creating sub and menu items in older brother Joe's kitchen in Pacific Beach. Once the three agreed on the menu, they broke ground in 2004 on their first location in Point Loma. Feeling confident that they had created a recipe for success with an authentic neighborhood sandwich shop, the brothers decided to open their second location the following year in Mission Beach. A third location, in the Friars Village Shopping Center, opened in July 2010.

In a Gaglione Brothers neighborhood sandwich shop you will find only high quality ingredients and care towards making the ultimate sandwich. Each starts with a fresh imported roll from Amoroso Baking Co., the famous Philadelphia bakery that serves what many argue, the idyllic foundation for every true cheesesteak and specialty sandwich. Premium meats, cheeses, fresh produce, and many homemade ingredients, including turkey, meatballs, coleslaw, stuffing, and Italian and Russian dressings, are used when hand preparing each sandwich.

Some of the most popular menu items are tributes to the brothers' family members. "The Turk," a tribute to their late father and a holiday inspired treat served year round includes homemade turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise. "The General," named after the brothers' Italian Grandmother, features thinly sliced hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, homemade Russian dressing and fresh coleslaw. The newest menu item, "The Father Joe", is a meatball sandwich dedicated to their uncle, a catholic priest, which uses the meatball recipe that has been in the Gaglione family for generations.

The Gaglione Brothers are committed to bringing an authentic, family style cheesesteak and sub shop to a neighborhood near you!