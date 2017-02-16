Man accused in fatal National City hit-and-run pleads not guilty - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused in fatal National City hit-and-run pleads not guilty to felony hit-and-run

Robert Gustafson, 81 Robert Gustafson, 81
Efrain Black, 20 Efrain Black, 20

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) — The driver who turned himself in after fatally hitting an 81-year-old man in National City plead not guilty Thursday to a felony hit-and-run. 

Efrain Black, 20, struck 81-year- old Robert Gustafson while he was attempting to cross the 2200 block of East Fourth Street near V Avenue Tuesday evening. 

Gustafson was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Black fled the scene, but turned himself in to National City Police the next day. 

He was taken into custody and was booked into County Jail on charges of felony hit and run causing death.

