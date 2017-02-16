$2500 reward offered for conviction of 'Short Fuse Bandit'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and San Diego Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for three armed robberies in the San Diego area.

On January 11, 2017, an individual, armed with a semi-automatic .40 caliber handgun entered three different liquor stores and robbed them. Each time, the robber made a verbal demand for money to a store employee and fired a round from the handgun.

After being provided with cash by the store employee, the robber fled the store on foot.

During the robberies, the robber wore a dark, long-sleeved sweatshirt or Pendleton style shirt; a blue bandana covering his face below the eyes; black sunglasses; and a glove on the right hand.

This individual should be considered “Armed and Dangerous.”

Locations of robberies

1/11/2017 — Perry Liquor at 4704 Federal Blvd.

1/11/2017 — Par Liquor at 5055 Federal Blvd.

1/11/2017 — Green Cat Liquor at 5102 Imperial Blvd.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of this individual.

If you have information regarding this individual, please contact:

• FBI Violent Crimes Task Force - (858) 320-1800; www.tips.fbi.gov

• San Diego Police Department - Robbery - (619) 531-2299;

• Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line - (888) 580-8477; www.sdcrimestoppers.org