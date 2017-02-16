Sandbags offered around the city ahead of weekend storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Looking for sandbags? Here's where you can find them in San Diego and the surrounding communities.

Chula Vista

Public Works Yard - Sandbags are intended for Chula Vista residents and identification and proof of residency may be required. Limit 10 per household. The facility is open Wednesday through Friday, February 15-17, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1800 Maxwell Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91911.

Phone: (619) 691-5031

Heartland Fire & Rescue service area

City of Lemon Grove - Sandbags are available during regular business hours (M-Th 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and alternating Fridays).

Fire Station 10

7853 Central Avenue, Lemon Grove

Phone: (619) 825-3835

City of La Mesa - Sandbags are available for residents of the incorporated area of the City of La Mesa with valid La Mesa ID. Sandbags are available in the front office during normal business hours (M-Th 6:00 am to 3:30 pm and alternating Fridays from 6:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), while supplies last. Sand is available for self-service at the Public Works yard and is available near the fuel pumps on a first come, first served basis daily.

City of La Mesa Public Works

8152 Commercial Street, La Mesa

Phone: (619) 667-1450

City of El Cajon - These supplies are intended for private residence use only, no commercial use please. They are also for the use of El Cajon residents only. You can find the sandbags and the sand to fill them in the parking lot next to the El Cajon Public Works building. You can pick them up at any time at the following location:

City of El Cajon Public Works

1050 Vernon Way, El Cajon

In anticipation of the impending storm set to arrive on Friday, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) will add additional firefighters, lifeguards and equipment to the schedule. Staffing allocations will be made based upon the hour-to-hour weather reports.

“Our firefighters and lifeguards will be ready to provide emergency services to all communities in our city,” said Chief Brian Fennessy. “Swift water rescue teams will also be outfitted with chainsaws because the storm may bring high winds which could cause trees to fall.”

SDFD will have the following resources available as needed:

Nine lifeguard and one fire fighter swift water rescue teams

Two urban search and rescue apparatus staffed with four firefighters

Two Fire-Rescue helicopters and one type-1 Swift Water Rescue team with state response capability

Activation of the San Diego Urban Area (SDUA) All-Hazards Incident Management Team and Department Operations Center as needed

SDFD recommends that the public avoid flood-prone areas if possible. San Diego residents and visitors are also encouraged to take these simple steps necessary to protect themselves from injury and their property from storm damage:

Obey all warning signs and barricades

Do not walk through flowing water. It takes just a small amount of water to knock you off your feet

Never drive through flooded areas where you cannot see the pavement

If you become stranded in your car by moving water, stay with your vehicle and move to the hood or roof if water continues to rise

Listen to weather reports to get updates on conditions in your area or direction of travel

Emergency contact numbers