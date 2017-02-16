Miracle Babies: A lifesaver for families of premature infants - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

In this week's Healthy Living Report, we focus on some of the country's most fragile lives: babies born prematurely.

About 11 percent of babies in the U.S. arrive too early and the consequences for these tiny infants with under-developed lungs and frail organs can be devastating. 

No one knows that more than San Diego Physician, Dr. Sean Daneshmand. 

He's delivered thousands of babies and he calls all of them miracles.

His mission is to make life easier for the families of children who enter this world too soon. 

For more information, visit Miracle Babies.org

