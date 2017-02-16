President Trump holds unexpected news conference at the White House

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — President Trump held an unexpected press conference at the White House Thursday.

He started by defending his first weeks in office and then spent more than an hour discussing his displeasure with the media coverage of his administration.

"I turn on the TV and open the newspaper and see stories on chaos. Chaos. Yet, it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine tuned machine despite the fact that I can't get my cabinet approved," President Trump said.

But in the wake of his national security adviser's resignation, the White House Administration is still facing scrutiny over its Russian connections.

President Trump said he was not aware of any of his campaign advisers being in touch with Russian intelligence officers during the presidential campaign.

"The whole Russia thing, it's a ruse, it's a ruse. And by the way, it would be great if we could get along with Russia," he said.

He directly addressed Michael Flynn's resignation after that saying he's a good man, but asked for his resignation after learning he did discuss sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S.

"He didn't just go to Russia, he called and spoke to both ways, I think there were some 30 countries. You know, he was just doing his job. The thing is he didn't tell our Vice President properly and then he said he didn't remember, so either way it wasn't very satisfactory to me," President Trump said.

The president also discussed the recent leaks of classified information and promised those responsible would be found, but he claimed the information surrounding those leaks was also a problem.

"The leaks are real, you're the one who wrote about them and reported them, the leaks are real. You know what they say, you saw it. And the leaks are absolutely real. The news is fake because so much of the news is fake," President Trump said.

The president was adamant the reporting is fake, leading to a heated exchange between him and CNN's Jim Acosta.

"Seems that there's a disconnect there. The information coming from those leaks is real, then how can the stories be fake?" Acosta asked.

To which Trump responded, "The reporting is fake."

"Here's the thing. The public is -- they read newspapers. They see television. They watch. They don't know if it's true or false. Because they're not involved. I'm involved. I've been involved with the stuff all my life. But I'm involved. So i know when you are telling the truth or when you're not. I just see many, many untruthful things," the president said.

President Trump is scheduled to travel to Melbourne, Florida this weekend.

He's expected to hold a "Make America Great Again" - style rally, which will be his first since assuming the presidency.