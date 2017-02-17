Firefighters honored at Valley Center for saving man's life

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Twelve first responders were honored Thursday at a Valley Center town meeting after saving a man's life last October.

28-year-old Jacob Burnett was a lineman for Diversified, a company sub-contracted by SDG&E to replace wooden poles in the back country with steel ones.

One afternoon, the utility pole was he connecting became energized and electrocuted him.

Crew members detached him from the line and brought him to the ground. Paramedics arrived shortly after and started working on his lifeless body.

First responders from San Pasqual Reservation Fire and Valley Center Fire Department got Jake's heart beating again.

After a brief stint in the hospital, Jake was released. Miraculously, he doesn't have any lingering side effects and walked away from that accident with just a burn on his right leg.

Even more surprising, he returned to work one month after the accident.