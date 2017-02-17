Firefighters honored at Valley Center for saving man's life

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.More>>
A fire that broke out next to a Morena area freeway caused some lane closures and a shutdown of adjacent train tracks Saturday, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.More>>
A Chula Vista police officer who was directing traffic near the Gate Fire was hit by a car and seriously injured this Saturday, according to police.More>>
A combative suspect who got into an altercation with sheriff's deputies Saturday and was tazed twice became unresponsive while being treated by paramedics at the scene and later died at a hospital, according to detectives.More>>
College graduations will continue today for students around San Diego County.More>>
Carlsbad Police were led on a pursuit by a 61-year-old woman who was cited and released to a medical facility.More>>
Makai Bangoura has been found safe and the suspect is in police custody.More>>
Six-year-old Lennox Lake remains in the hospital following a DUI-related crash by a man who has been deported at least 15 times.More>>
A woman suspected of fatally shooting a male acquaintance at the victim's Alpine-area home pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.More>>
Donors have given $35,000 toward veterinary care for a dog that was left horribly disfigured from repeated abuseMore>>
