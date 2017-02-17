Cal Fire crews stationed across county prepare for storm - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cal Fire crews stationed across county prepare for storm

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — High wind warnings, flash food watch and high surf warnings were all issued Friday in response to a strong Pacific storm headed to San Diego County. Cal Fire in cooperation with San Diego County Fire are preparing crews to be ready to aid residents if necessary. 

The two fire agencies announced they would staff two swift water rescue teams — one in north county and one at Cal Fire headquarters in Rancho San Diego — beginning Friday. The teams will be staffed to take an "aggressive response to weather related incidents," Cal Fire said.

The resources will be available to all agencies across the county. Also available are eight Cal Fire hand crews that can assist with flooding preparations and responses. 

The storm, expected to be the strongest of the winter season, will not only bring heavy rain but high winds until Sunday, which could potentially knock down trees and cause other damage. The NWS issued multiple weather warnings and advisories including a high wind warning, a flash flood watch and high surf warnings. 

San Diego County Fire Chief Tony Mecham and Cal Fire urges residents that the rains are expected to bring hazardous driving conditions through the weekend and reminds people to never drive into standing or running water.

