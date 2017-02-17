Weekend storm could cause power outages, downed power lines - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Weekend storm could cause power outages, downed power lines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Gas & Electric is reminding San Diego County residents to use safe practices during power outages or when encountering downed power lines during a strong Pacific storm expected to hit the region Friday evening.  

Residents were urged to stay safe if they should encounter a downed power line or if someone or something comes in to contact with a downed power line by:

  • Calling 911. Ask for the police department, fire department rescue service or SDG&E
  • If an accident causes a fire, fight it with a dry chemical or CO2 extinguisher
  • If possible, shut off the power
  • Don't touch the person or any equipment involved. The line may still be energized and dangerous
  • Freeing someone from energized power lines or equipment should only be attempted by a qualified SDG&E employee or a trained rescuer such as a fire fighter
  • Always assume that power lines are energized unless you personally know they have been disconnected, and that they could not be reconnected without your knowledge

If a vehicle you are in comes into contact with a power line:

  • If a vehicle is involved and you are in it:
  • Sit quietly until help arrives
  • Warn others not to touch the vehicle
  • If the vehicle is on fire and you must leave it, open the door or window and jump clear without touching the vehicle and ground at the same time—do not allow yourself to be a path of electricity from the vehicle to the ground
  • Be careful not to fall back against the vehicle, and to avoid any wires on the ground
     

Should an outage occur, ensure safety at home:

  • Use a flashlight—instead of candles—for light
  • If using a standby generator follow these safety tips
  • Turn off major appliances like dishwashers or televisions that were running when the power went out, to prevent them from starting unexpectedly when power is restored
  • Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food fresh
  • Leave one light on to alert you when power is restored

 For additional outage preparedness tips and the latest information on power outages visit sdge.com/outage.

