South Bay convenience store robbed by knife-wielding man

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man believed to be armed with a knife, walked into a South Bay gas station, went behind the counter, demanded money and got away with an unknown amount of cash, police said Friday.

The hold-up was carried out shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday at the Chevron station in the 600 block of Dennery Road in the Ocean Crest neighborhood near Otay Mesa, according to San Diego Police officer Ben Newton.

The suspect was described a heavy Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 5, with a full beard, wearing a red and black hat, gray shirt and blue pants. He was last seen heading northbound toward Palm Avenue, Newton said.