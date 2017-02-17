Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with car in Escondido - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on with car in Escondido

Posted: Updated:

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries after he collided head-on with a car in Escondido, police said Friday.

Escondido Police officers and firefighters were dispatched shortly before midnight to the 2100 block of East Grand Avenue, where the motorcyclist died despite life-saving efforts, according to Lt. Mike Kearney. The driver of the car was not injured.

Witnesses told police that a 45-year-old man was riding a 2006 motorcycle eastbound, failed to negotiate a bend in the roadway and collided head-on with a 2015 Honda Accord, Kearney said.

 The motorcyclist was alone on the motorcycle and officers did not know if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The 28-year-old male driver
of the Honda was not injured and not suspected of being high or drunk, according to Kearney.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.