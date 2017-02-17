Missing at-risk Southeast San Diego woman found safe

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mary Mcswain was found safe Saturday in a local hospital, police said. She did not have any major injuries and was reunited with a family member.

Friday — Police asked for the public's help Friday to find a missing at-risk woman from Southeast San Diego who may have been spotted in Solana Beach.

Mary Lucille Mcswain was seen Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., leaving her home, driving her 2002, gray Toyota Solara, according to Detective Shelly Luna.

The car's California license plate number is 4ZPL427 and there is a dent on the right front fender and a large scratch on the rear of the vehicle.

Mcswain suffers from memory loss and may forget how to find her way back home. Mcswain was seen in the Solana Beach area on Thursday at about 5 a.m., according to Luna.

Mcswain is described as an African American woman, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing white Reebok shoes when she left, but no other clothing description was released.

Police asked anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Mary Lucille Mcswain to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.