Airlines delay, cancel flights at Lindbergh Field due to weather

Firefighters are responding to a fast-moving, vegetation fire South of Jamul along state Route 94, according Cal Fire.More>>
Cal Fire confirmed Sunday that the 'Gate Fire', which has spread over 1,500 acres since it began Saturday morning, is now a criminal investigation.More>>
The driver of a speeding Honda Accord was killed Friday when he lost control of the car and crashed into the cinder block fence of a Lemon Grove residence, authorities said.More>>
A fire that broke out next to a Morena area freeway caused some lane closures and a shutdown of adjacent train tracks Saturday, but no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.More>>
A Chula Vista police officer who was directing traffic near the Gate Fire was hit by a car and seriously injured this Saturday, according to police.More>>
Four motorists were arrested at a checkpoint in Chula Vista that ended Sunday, according to police.More>>
Carlsbad Police were led on a pursuit by a 61-year-old woman who was cited and released to a medical facility.More>>
Makai Bangoura has been found safe and the suspect is in police custody.More>>
Six-year-old Lennox Lake remains in the hospital following a DUI-related crash by a man who has been deported at least 15 times.More>>
A woman suspected of fatally shooting a male acquaintance at the victim's Alpine-area home pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge.More>>
