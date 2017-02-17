Airlines delay, cancel flights at Lindbergh Field due to weather - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Airlines delay, cancel flights at Lindbergh Field due to weather

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Airport delays/cancellations as of 5:00 p.m.

Canceled departures

American Airlines

  • Flight 1709
  • Flight 6069
  • Flight 809
  • Flight 584
  • Flight 1275

Southwest Airlines

  • Flight 4373
  • Flight 1545
  • Flight 1307
  • Flight 702
  • Flight 978
  • Flight 694
  • Flight 4047
  • Flight 1224
  • Flight 210
  • Flight 1483
  • Flight 1848
  • Flight 4118
  • Flight 1263
  • Flight 266
  • Flight 1300
  • Flight 4853
  • Flight 4465
  • Flight 4397
  • Flight 4071
  • Flight 828
  • Flight 4505
  • Flight 4810
  • Flight 1076
  • Flight 932

United Airlines

  • Flight 5444

Virgin America 

  • Flight 969

Volaris

  • Flight 957

Delayed Departures

Alaska Airlines

  • Flight 3410
  • Flight 3472
  • Flight 239
  • Flight 717

Delta Airlines

  • Flight 2930
  • Flight 930

Southwest Airlines

  • Flight 693
  • Flight 4606
  • Flight 1754

United Airlines

  • Flight 1271

Virgin America

  • Flight 959

Canceled arrivals 

Alaska Airlines

  • Flight 2017

American Airlines

  • Flight 6069
  • Flight 474
  • Flight 462
  • Flight 470
  • Flight 1022

Southwest Airlines

  • Flight 4588
  • Flight 284
  • Flight 1545
  • Flight 4900
  • Flight 4356
  • Flight 694
  • Flight 532
  • Flight 210
  • Flight 1848
  • Flight 1224
  • Flight 1483
  • Flight 4118
  • Flight 4862
  • Flight 266
  • Flight 1493
  • Flight 485
  • Flight 1628
  • Flight 4397
  • Flight 4071
  • Flight 2934
  • Flight 4809
  • Flight 4665

United Airlines

  • Flight 5944
  • Flight 5725

Virgin America

  • Flight 958
  • Flight 960

Delayed arrivals 

Alaska Airlines

  • Flight 3471
  • Flight 486
  • Flight 239
  • Flight 3409
  • Flight 763
  • Flight 492
  • Flight 858
  • Flight 552
  • Flight 769
  • Flight 496
  • Flight892

American Airlines

  • Flight 95

Delta Airlines

  • Flight 4791
  • Flight 4804
  • Flight 1909

Southwest Airlines

  • Flight 4872
  • Flight 4609
  • Flight 3989
  • Flight 3947
  • Flight 1341

United Airlines

  • Flight 710
  • Flight 691

11:30 a.m. — The onset Friday of a strong winter storm brought about a spate of flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field.

In the late morning, seven arrivals were delayed and a dozen others canceled through the late-evening hours, and seven departures were running behind schedule and 42 were scratched altogether, according to airport officials.

"We encourage those traveling today or picking passengers up to please check flight status with the airline before heading down to the airport," San Diego International Airport spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield said. 

Most of the cancellations were for late-afternoon and evening flights.

The following delays were occurring at the San Diego International Airport as of 11:30  a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System command Center:

  • Departures to Los Angeles International Airport, an average of 77 minutes
  • Departures to San Francisco International Airport, an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes
  • Departures to La Guardia Airport in New York, an average of 18 minutes
  • Departures to Newark (New Jersey) International Airport, an average of 52 minutes
  • General arrival delays, 15 minutes or less

Southwest, Alaska Airlines and Delta all issued  travel advisories citing weather conditions as the reason for disrupted service that could last through the weekend. Several major California airports were affected. 

Travelers scheduled to pass through Lindbergh Field were advised to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.