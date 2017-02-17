Airlines delay, cancel flights at Lindbergh Field due to weather

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Airport delays/cancellations as of 5:00 p.m.

Canceled departures

American Airlines

Flight 1709

Flight 6069

Flight 809

Flight 584

Flight 1275

Southwest Airlines

Flight 4373

Flight 1545

Flight 1307

Flight 702

Flight 978

Flight 694

Flight 4047

Flight 1224

Flight 210

Flight 1483

Flight 1848

Flight 4118

Flight 1263

Flight 266

Flight 1300

Flight 4853

Flight 4465

Flight 4397

Flight 4071

Flight 828

Flight 4505

Flight 4810

Flight 1076

Flight 932

United Airlines

Flight 5444

Virgin America

Flight 969

Volaris

Flight 957

Delayed Departures

Alaska Airlines

Flight 3410

Flight 3472

Flight 239

Flight 717

Delta Airlines

Flight 2930

Flight 930

Southwest Airlines

Flight 693

Flight 4606

Flight 1754

United Airlines

Flight 1271

Virgin America

Flight 959

Canceled arrivals

Alaska Airlines

Flight 2017

American Airlines

Flight 6069

Flight 474

Flight 462

Flight 470

Flight 1022

Southwest Airlines

Flight 4588

Flight 284

Flight 1545

Flight 4900

Flight 4356

Flight 694

Flight 532

Flight 210

Flight 1848

Flight 1224

Flight 1483

Flight 4118

Flight 4862

Flight 266

Flight 1493

Flight 485

Flight 1628

Flight 4397

Flight 4071

Flight 2934

Flight 4809

Flight 4665

United Airlines

Flight 5944

Flight 5725

Virgin America

Flight 958

Flight 960

Delayed arrivals

Alaska Airlines

Flight 3471

Flight 486

Flight 239

Flight 3409

Flight 763

Flight 492

Flight 858

Flight 552

Flight 769

Flight 496

Flight892

American Airlines

Flight 95

Delta Airlines

Flight 4791

Flight 4804

Flight 1909

Southwest Airlines

Flight 4872

Flight 4609

Flight 3989

Flight 3947

Flight 1341

United Airlines

Flight 710

Flight 691

11:30 a.m. — The onset Friday of a strong winter storm brought about a spate of flight delays and cancellations at Lindbergh Field.

In the late morning, seven arrivals were delayed and a dozen others canceled through the late-evening hours, and seven departures were running behind schedule and 42 were scratched altogether, according to airport officials.

Travelers: Winter storm may impact travel, please check flight status with airline prior to coming to the airport. — San Diego Airport (@SanDiegoAirport) February 17, 2017

"We encourage those traveling today or picking passengers up to please check flight status with the airline before heading down to the airport," San Diego International Airport spokesperson Rebecca Bloomfield said.

Most of the cancellations were for late-afternoon and evening flights.

The following delays were occurring at the San Diego International Airport as of 11:30 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration's Air Traffic Control System command Center:

Departures to Los Angeles International Airport, an average of 77 minutes

Departures to San Francisco International Airport, an average of 3 hours and 19 minutes

Departures to La Guardia Airport in New York, an average of 18 minutes

Departures to Newark (New Jersey) International Airport, an average of 52 minutes

General arrival delays, 15 minutes or less

Southwest, Alaska Airlines and Delta all issued travel advisories citing weather conditions as the reason for disrupted service that could last through the weekend. Several major California airports were affected.

Scheduled service in California may be disrupted due to weather. Check flight status & rebooking options: https://t.co/RXEsd6L6bA pic.twitter.com/x4bHc3PX4P — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 17, 2017

Due to forecasted weather in California, we’ve issued a travel waiver for February 17-18. See more info here: https://t.co/3NkDVlVD3k — Delta (@Delta) February 17, 2017

Southern California weather may impact travel. Info for customers traveling into LAX, SFO, SNA, BUR, ONT, SAN: https://t.co/CfEFf2MCYA pic.twitter.com/nBoTPyvb10 — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) February 17, 2017

Travelers scheduled to pass through Lindbergh Field were advised to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport.