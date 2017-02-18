Strong winds bring down power lines in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — The storm created a scary situation in a Pacific Beach neighborhood Friday night. A downed power line caused sparks and fire bursts that came dangerously close to several homes.

It was a domino affect in PB after heavy winds knocked over a tree, which then knocked over a power line.

In most cases, fallen power lines remain energized and make for very dangerous situations. Just after 4:30 p.m., high winds knocked down part of a tree, which then severed an active power line. Fire bursts and sparks were flying for quite some time, scaring residents who lived nearby.

Police officers closed down three blocks of Dawes Street for more than five hours. Linesman worked diligently to repair the line and restore the electricity while sparks were still flying.

At one time, more than 4,000 people in San Diego County were without power. SDG&E is fully staffed all weekend long and extra crews are on standby.