Off-and-on showers remain Saturday due to Pacific storm

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Multiple fatalities were confirmed Monday in Manchester, U.K. after explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande concert.More>>
Multiple fatalities were confirmed Monday in Manchester, U.K. after explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande concert.More>>
A 10-acre brush fire has been reported in the Cowles Mountain area, off Mission Gorge Road and Golfcrest Drive in Mission Trails Regional ParkMore>>
A 10-acre brush fire has been reported in the Cowles Mountain area, off Mission Gorge Road and Golfcrest Drive in Mission Trails Regional ParkMore>>
The campaign to get voter approval for the mayor's ballot measure to expand the Convention Center got underway Monday. It was also an "information only" item at city council.More>>
The campaign to get voter approval for the mayor's ballot measure to expand the Convention Center got underway Monday. It was also an "information only" item at city council.More>>
Authorities Monday released the name of a man who died following a struggle with deputies at an East County residential complex.More>>
Authorities Monday released the name of a man who died following a struggle with deputies at an East County residential complex.More>>
President Donald Trump landed in Israel Monday morning for the second leg of his first foreign trip as President.More>>
President Donald Trump landed in Israel Monday morning for the second leg of his first foreign trip as President.More>>
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before votersMore>>
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before votersMore>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.More>>
San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.More>>