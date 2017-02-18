Road Closures in San Diego and across County - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Road Closures in San Diego and across County

Closures across County of San Diego:

  • Station 14 Jamacha - Heavy Rain
  • Station 15 Spring Valley – Quarry Road is reopened
  • Station 17 Alpine - Heavy Rain
  • Station 23 Campo - Heavy Rain
  • Station 33 Lakeside - All roads reopened
  • Station 37 Borrego - All Roads Open
  • Station 38 Julian - Heavy Rain
  • Station 39 Ramona - All Roads Open
  • Station 57 Fallbrook - Huffstatler is closed due to flooding
  • Station 58 San Marcos and Rancho Santa Fe Area
    • El Secreto is reopened
    • Country Club dip is reopened
  • Station 64 Valley Center and Palomar Mountain - All Roads Open
  • Station 83 Flood Control - Heavy Rain

Information provided by San Diego County Department of Public Works. Follow SDCountyDPW on twitter or Facebook

Closures in city of San Diego: 

  • University at Normal Street
  • Carmel Mountain Road at Sorrento Valley Rd.
  • Hollister at Monument Road
  • 2700 Hollister
  • Avalon Court at Mission Blvd.
  • Kingston Court at Mission Blvd.
  • 5600 Kemper Street
  • Dawes Street at Pacific Beach Dr.
  • Avenida Del Rio at Fashion Valley Mall 

Flooded roadways:

  • Avenida del Rio, San Diego including south access to Fashion Valley mall 
  • 1800 Saturn, San Diego 
  • Airway Drive at La Media Drive, San Diego
  • 2100 Saturn Blvd. south of Sunset

Information provided by San Diego police. Follow @SDpolice on twitter

