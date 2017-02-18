Bar fight leads to stabbing in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the head early Saturday during a fight outside of a bar in Barrio Logan.

The stabbing occurred just after midnight in the 1900 block of Main Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was with a 21-year-old man inside of the bar when they were bumped by two men and a verbal argument ensued.

The suspects left the bar about 10 minutes prior to the victims, Heims said. When the victims walked out, they were confronted by the suspects and their fight turned physical, Heims said.

The 30-year-old victim was punched several times and ran away but the suspects caught up to him, Heims said, which is when one of them held him while the other took a box cutter and cut him twice on the head.

The suspects ran away and got into an early 2000s four-door dark sedan and drove north on Cesar Chavez Parkway.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Heims said.

One suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5 foot 9 inches tall, light skinned, with dark, curly short hair and having a clean shaven face. He was wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as light skinned and also 5 foot 9 inches tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with white lettering, a dark San Diego Chargers jacket and blue jeans.