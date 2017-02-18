Bar fight leads to stabbing in Barrio Logan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bar fight leads to stabbing in Barrio Logan

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the head early Saturday during a fight outside of a bar in Barrio Logan.

The stabbing occurred just after midnight in the 1900 block of Main Street, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim was with a 21-year-old man inside of the bar when they were bumped by two men and a verbal argument ensued.

The suspects left the bar about 10 minutes prior to the victims, Heims said. When the victims walked out, they were confronted by the suspects and their fight turned physical, Heims said.

The 30-year-old victim was punched several times and ran away but the suspects caught up to him, Heims said, which is when one of them held him while the other took a box cutter and cut him twice on the head.

The suspects ran away and got into an early 2000s four-door dark sedan and drove north on Cesar Chavez Parkway.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Heims said.

One suspect was described as Hispanic, in his 30s, 5 foot 9 inches tall, light skinned, with dark, curly short hair and having a clean shaven face. He was wearing a blue short sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as light skinned and also 5 foot 9 inches tall. He was wearing a blue baseball cap with white lettering, a dark San Diego Chargers jacket and blue jeans.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.