Downtown homeless shelters open during rain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Homeless shelters will open in the downtown area again Saturday as the region braces for more rain, officials said.

The city will open shelters for homeless San Diegans under the Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown, in partnership with the Housing Commission.

Shelter nights are provided during severe weather conditions, defined as temperatures of 50 degrees or lower or a 40 percent chance of rain.

Check-in at the Father Joe's Villages shelter is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 1501 Imperial Ave. There is room for up to 250 people. A meal will be provided. Check-out is Monday at 5 a.m.

Another shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. is being set up for 30 people. Check-in is between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Check-out is Monday at 7 a.m. A meal will be

provided there as well.