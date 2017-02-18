Downtown homeless shelters open during rain

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Multiple fatalities were confirmed Monday in Manchester, U.K. after explosions were heard at an Ariana Grande concert.More>>
The San Diego Food Bank has launched their Dollar-A-Dish program to help 467,000 San Diegans who have food insecurity.
The campaign supports the backpack program which provides a backpack full of food to elementary school children.
KUSI's Brandi Williams was live with all the details.More>>
Crews working to contain the smoldering remnants of a wildfire that blackened about 2,055 open acres in the far southern reaches of San Diego County over the last several days had the task nearly complete Monday.More>>
An early warning system for earthquakes is quickly taking shape in California.More>>
A brush fire blackened about 10 acres Monday in an open-space preserve near Cowles Mountain, spreading toward some homes but causing no reported structural damage or injuries.More>>
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before votersMore>>
San Clemente's beaches are off limits to swimmers Monday following the sighting of more than two dozen sharks.More>>
The southbound lane of North Torrey Pines Road past the state beach was closed Monday for repairs of a pedestrian access ramp that was undermined by storms earlier this year.More>>
A 24-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of carrying out an unprovoked, racially motivated attack in a Logan Heights alley in which the victim was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk.More>>
San Diego police have publicly identified two homeless men found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall last week.More>>
