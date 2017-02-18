San Diego health official appointed to Gov. Brown advisory committee

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego County health official Alfredo Aguirre has been appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to California's No Place Like Home Program Advisory Committee.

Aguirre, 63, of San Diego, has been director of behavioral health at the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency since 2012. He has held several positions since 1999, including director of mental health, director of children's mental health and acting director of mental health.

Before coming to San Diego, Aguirre held multiple positions at San Mateo County Mental Health from 1979 to 1999, including deputy director, program manager, supervisor and psychiatric social worker, according to the governor's office.

Aguirre, a Democrat, is co-chair of the County Behavioral Health Directors Association's Cultural Competence, Equity and Social Justice Committee and a member of the Network for Social Work Management Board of Directors, the governor's office said in its Friday announcement.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development's No Place Like Home Program acquires, designs, constructs, rehabilitates or preserves permanent supportive housing for persons who are experiencing homelessness or chronic homelessness or who are at risk of chronic homelessness and who are in need of mental health services.

The position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation.