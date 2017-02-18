Demonstrators march in support of California Values Act - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Demonstrators march in support of California Values Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Downtown San Diego Saturday afternoon in support of the “California Values Act.”

State Senate Bill 54 also known as the California Values Act would essentially turn California into a sanctuary state. If passed state and local authorities would be barred from assisting federal authorities in rounding up any undocumented immigrants, even those deemed as violent offenders of the law.

Those behind the march Saturday were demanding San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer make a stand in favor of the bill.

Mayor Faulconer has actively spoken out against President Donald  Trump’s immigration order but has yet to make a firm stance on SB 54. 

