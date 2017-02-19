Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Mira Mesa identified - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Mira Mesa identified

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - The San Diego woman who was hit by a car and killed while walking across a Mira Mesa street with her husband Thursday morning was identified Sunday by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office as Lilian Sta Romana Ramos, 59.

Ramos and her 64-year-old husband were hit by an eastbound Honda sedan while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Mira Mesa Boulevard and Marbury Avenue shortly after 6 a.m., the Medical Examiner's office said.

The 26-year-old driver, who ran a red light before hitting the couple, remained at the scene, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

Ramos was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics and the Medical Examiner's office determined that she died of blunt force trauma.

Her husband suffered serious head injuries and a broken femur, Martinez said. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

