Pleasant, spring-like conditions for Presidents Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cooler and drier conditions are expected on this President's Day compared to the weekend storm that brought several inches of rain across the county.

San Diego County can expect to see mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the mid- to high 60s for most of the county. Some clouds may hang in the morning hours but plenty of sun will shine throughout the day.

Conditions are ideal for beach days on this holiday. Coastal water temperatures are warm up and down San Diego's coastline. Waves are expected to average three to six feet.

Temperatures are average for this time of year. Monday's high temperatures are expected to be 65 degrees along the coast, 66 degrees inland, 54 degrees in the mountains and 71 degrees for the deserts.

Later this week there is a slight chance of rain. A storm system may bring light sprinkles Wednesday, but most likely it will just increase wind gusts and bring cloudy conditions.