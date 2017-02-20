CHP, La Mesa PD stop wrong-way driver on SR-94 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

CHP, La Mesa PD stop wrong-way driver on SR-94

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man traveling the wrong way on eastbound state Route 94 was stopped by the joint efforts of La Mesa Police Department and California Highway Patrol and taken in to custody early Monday.

California Highway Patrol were alerted to a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of SR-94 just before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers pursued the vehicle in the westbound lanes of SR-94, traveling parallel to the vehicle, but divided by a median, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Daniel Gilbert.

A La Mesa Police officer alerted that the wrong-way driver was headed in his direction was able to get in front of the vehicle and successfully conduct a traffic stop, Gilbert said. CHP jumped the median and assisted La Mesa PD in taking the driver in to custody.

The driver did not appear to be coherent, Gilbert said. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

A black sedan crashed as a result of the wrong-way driver. The two vehicles did not collide but the sedan crashed attempting to avoid the wrong-way driver, Gilbert said. No one was injured. 

