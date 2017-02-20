Update: Whittier officers identified, suspect connected to separ - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Update: Whittier officers identified, suspect connected to separate murder in East Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:

WHITTIER (KUSI) — 3:47 p.m. — The Whittier police officer slain earlier Monday has been identified as 25-year veteran Keith Boyer, according to Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper.

The wounded officer was identified as Patrick Hazel.

L.A. County Sheriff's Lt. John Corina says the suspect is expected to live — and is also suspected in another murder in East Los Angeles.

9:50 a.m. — A police officer was shot and killed Monday and another one was wounded by a suspected gang member who had been driving a stolen car, Whittier police said.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, had rear-ended some motorists, disabling the vehicle he was driving. He then asked people in the car he struck to help him move the disabled vehicle, according to sheriff's Lt. John Corina.

Police were called to the location, in the area of Colima Road and Mar Vista Street, at 8:04 a.m., according to a Whittier PD watch commander.

Officers arriving at the scene were told by motorists that the suspect was around the corner with the disabled car, Corina said. The officer-involved shooting occurred when the suspect, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, allegedly began firing at officers.

According to media video from the scene, a Whittier Police SUV sustained a shattered driver's side window.

Paramedics dispatched at 8:17 a.m. to Colima Road and Mar Vista rushed two police officers to UCI Medical Center, according to a county fire department dispatcher.

An officer died from his injuries at UCI Medical Center and the other officer was listed in stable condition, Corina said. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

San Diego Police Chief Shelly Zimmerman tweeted her condolences to the Whittier Police Department. 

