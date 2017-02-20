Missing La Mesa woman found safe

LA MESA (KUSI) — 3:39 p.m. — La Mesa police confirmed Monday afternoon that the missing 80-year-old woman was found safe and returned to her assisted living facility.

2:45 p.m. — La Mesa police Monday asked for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old at-risk woman who walked away from her assisted living facility Monday morning.

Patricia Bradford was last seen around 11 a.m in the 7900 block of Culowee Street in La Mesa, according to police. Bradford suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

She was described as 5-feet-1 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have left on foot.

Officers were actively searching the surrounding areas with assistance from a San Diego County Sheriffs Department helicopter.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department immediately.