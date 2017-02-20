Missing La Mesa woman found safe - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Missing La Mesa woman found safe

Posted: Updated:
Patricia Bradford, 80 Patricia Bradford, 80

LA MESA (KUSI) — 3:39 p.m. — La Mesa police confirmed Monday afternoon that the missing 80-year-old woman was found safe and returned to her assisted living facility. 

2:45 p.m. — La Mesa police Monday asked for the public's help locating a missing 80-year-old at-risk woman who walked away from her assisted living facility Monday morning.

Patricia Bradford was last seen around 11 a.m in the 7900 block of Culowee Street in La Mesa, according to police. Bradford suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans.

She was described as 5-feet-1 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with short, curly gray hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have left on foot.

Officers were actively searching the surrounding areas with assistance from a San Diego County Sheriffs Department helicopter.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department immediately.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.