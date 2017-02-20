Missing La Mesa woman found safe

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
There's a new pizzeria that's opened in the heart of downtown and it's not just serving up cheese pies and paninis.More>>
Investigators say the Manchester suicide bomber who killed at least 22 people outside of an Ariana Grande concert, was part of a larger terror network.More>>
San Diego County Sheriff's deputies were investigating the report of a law enforcement officer-involved shooting in Valley Center Wednesday.More>>
The SoccerCity folks haven't scored any goals lately. In fact, they've been kicked around a bit on several fronts.More>>
As a community that has the highest percentage of renters to home-owners in our region (85 percent are renters), Ocean Beach residents are heavily impacted by the area’s steady decline of rental housing as more and more units have become permanent vacation rentals.More>>
A Latino man accused in a racially motivated attack against a black man, who was beaten, kicked and repeatedly struck with a bamboo stalk in a Logan Heights alley, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an assault charge with a hate crime allegation.More>>
A transient who threatened workers with a meat cleaver while trying to rob three downtown San Diego businesses in quick succession was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 14 years in state prison.More>>
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against the alleged head of an illegal hash oil manufacturing and distribution operation in San Diego and five other defendants, including an attorney.More>>
San Diego's film office was excited for the news that Tom Cruise plans to make a sequel to "Top Gun,'' a film deeply rooted with the city's military culture.More>>
A teenage boy and a young man had their cellphones stolen at gunpoint in National City, police reported Wednesday.More>>
