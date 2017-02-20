Hiker with broken ankle airlifted off Cowles Mountain

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A hiker with a broken ankle was plucked off Cowles Mountain in the Mission Trails Regional Park by a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The open space rescue response was dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. for the hiker who was stranded about a half-mile up from the trail head at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue in San Carlos, according to SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz.

The hiker was airlifted to a landing zone at Mast Boulevard and state Route 52 in Santee, then taken by ambulance to Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, Munoz said.

The hiker's name and gender were not released.