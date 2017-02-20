How the new immigrant order will affect the local Muslim community

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rep. Scott Peters held a town hall meeting Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego to discuss immigration and President Trump's travel ban.

President Trump's first immigration order banned citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the U.S. but two weeks ago, a federal court pushed the pause button on that.

So this week, President Trump is going to issue a new order, this one specifically tailored to the court's decision, allowing it to survive any legal challenges.

It still focuses on the seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, but it targets fewer people.

This order would only bar people who do not have a visa or student visa and those who have never entered U.S. before.

Just answered a question on why I attended the inauguration & how I plan to defend our civil rights. #PetersTownHallhttps://t.co/qnELrkDfQi — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) February 21, 2017

The new order also removes any preference for certain religious minorities, meaning authorities will not be able to single out and reject Syrian refugees when processing new visa applications.

It also allows for Muslim immigrants with special circumstances, like visiting a sick relative, and Muslim immigrants who helped the U.S. Military in Afghanistan and Iraq.

"We will have a short phase-in period to make sure that people on the other end don't get on airplanes. but they're on an airplane inbound, they'll be allowed to enter the country. I will have the opportunity to work a plan in particular to make sure there's no one in a sense caught in the system of moving from overseas to our airports, which happened on the first release," said Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly.

But of course, this still isn't sitting right with people.

Full house at @ScottPetersSD townhall meeting, many frustrated with policies of @realDonaldTrump the story tonight on @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/wbNRqnOZdf — Ashlie Rodriguez (@AshlieKUSI) February 21, 2017

Those against this order say this is still a sweeping ban on Muslim immigrants and significantly slows the pace for Syrian refugees trying to enter the country.