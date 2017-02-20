Support continues for UCSD student who died during Friday's storm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two people died from this weekend's powerful Pacific storm and support continues to come in for the young woman who died in a car accident on the I-15.

19-year-old Mabel Bahena, a student at UC San Diego, was killed on the I-15 in City Heights on Friday.

She was the passenger of a car traveling nourthbound, just past the University Avenue exit.

The driver of that car lost control and crashed into a truck parked on the shoulder.

A GoFundMe page has been setup by her family to help pay for funeral costs.