Plenty of sunshine expected across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Comfortable conditions and sunny skies are expected Tuesday across San Diego, but rain will be in the forecast later this week.

Plenty of sunshine is expected again Tuesday. Some clouds may persist along the coast but inland areas will feel warmer temperatures caused by lack of marine layer.

Waves at the beaches are slightly lower than they were yesterday. Expect waves from 3 to 5 feet and water temperatures in the low 60s. Some strong rip currents may persist so use caution if in the water.

By Wednesday, some cloudy conditions and gusty winds will move back in to the area but rain is not expected until Saturday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures are expected to be 67 degrees along the coast, 71 degrees inland, 56 degrees in the mountains, 77 degrees in the deserts. 

