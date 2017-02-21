La Jolla Jewish center receives second bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI — A threat received by a La Jolla Jewish community center Tuesday turned out to be unfounded, police said.

The Lawrence Family Community Jewish Community Center located in the 4000 block of Executive Drive in La Jolla conducted a precautionary evacuation after a security guard at the center reported receiving a threat of a "suspicious device," according to San Diego police.

The threat was reported to the San Diego Police Department just after 6 a.m. A sweep of the facility was conducted and officers found the threat to be unfounded.

Evacuees were allowed to return to the community center at 7 a.m.

The same community center received a similar threat three weeks ago. Jewish centers across the United States have been subjected to an increasing number of bomb threats in recent months. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating possible civil rights violations of the more than 60 threats across the country since January.

Speaking at the African American Museum in Washington, D.C., President Donald Trump addressed the threats saying, “I will tell you that anti-Semitism is horrible and it has to stop and it’s going to stop.”

It is unclear how many people were evacuated from the Lawrence Family Community Jewish Center. The center is located next to the San Diego Police department and across from La Jolla Country Day school.

The community center is part of the national Secure Community Network — an affiliate of the Jewish Federations of North America that monitors, advises, and supports the safety and security of Jewish Institutions, according to Executive Director Michael Cohen.

"In response to these recent threats across the country, we have been working closely with our local police department and national security agencies to monitor the situation and review our protocols,'' Cohen said in a statement.

"We have been continually briefed by SCN, the Anti-Defamation League and the JCC Association to help us understand the circumstances and support our safety and security efforts.

"While these threats are being investigated, we continue to take numerous security measures to ensure the safety of our members and guests," Cohen said.