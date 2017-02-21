Body discovered in San Diego Bay hard to identify

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A decomposed body found in San Diego Bay is proving to be difficult to identify.

The body was discovered near Glorietta Bay shortly before 5 p.m. Monday south of Coronado, according to a San Diego County Medical Examiner's office investigator.

The body was too decomposed to determine the sex or how the person died. An autopsy was pending, the investigator said.

Details about how the body was discovered were not released.