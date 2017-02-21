Almost two dozen vehicles vandalized in La Mesa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Almost two dozen vehicles vandalized in La Mesa

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (KUSI) — The tires of at least 22 vehicles were punctured overnight in La Mesa, police reported Tuesday.

Calls began coming in to the La Mesa Police Department about 6:30 Tuesday morning from residents in the area of Harbinson Avenue and Stanford Avenue, Sgt. Katy Lynch said.

"It appears the suspect or suspects used an unknown sharp object to puncture the tires on vehicles parked along Harbinson Avenue, Standford Avenue, Cornell Avenue and Harvard Avenue,'' Lynch said in a statement. "As of 8:30 this morning, 22 vehicles have been located with tire damage."   Residents in the area were encouraged to check their vehicles and contact the La Mesa Police Department if they discover damage, according to Lynch.

Anyone who might have been a witness to the vandalism was asked to call the La Mesa Police Department or the Crime Stoppers' toll-free tip line at (888) 580-TIPS.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.