Update: Missing Mission Bay boater found safe at Scripps Mercy Hospital

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2/22/2017 10:20 p.m. — The Coast Guard ended its search Wednesday for a missing boater after he was found safe.

While watching news reports of the search for Garret Ferguson, a nurse at Scripps Mercy Hospital, in San Diego, recognized Ferguson as one of their patients. Upon verification that it was him, all search efforts were ended.

Ferguson, 36, was presumed missing after an empty vessel was found approximately one mile west of Mission Bay, in San Diego, yesterday. His identification was found aboard the abandoned six-foot dingy.

“We commend the media for their widespread coverage and the attentiveness of the hospital staff,” said Cmdr. Rob Potter, Response Chief at Coast Guard Sector San Diego. “Because of their vigilance a family will be reunited and that is the success here.”

At approximately 11:50 a.m. yesterday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector San Diego's Joint Harbor Operations Center received a report from Mission Bay Lifeguards stating they had found the six-foot dingy approximately one mile west of Mission bay with no one on board.

2:30 p.m. — The United States Coast Guard continued their search Wednesday for a possible missing boater after an empty vessel was found approximately one mile west of Mission Bay Tuesday.

Missing is Garrett Ferguson, 36, from Huntington Beach, California. His identification was left aboard the abandoned six-foot dingy.

Anyone with any information with regards to Ferguson is requested to contact the JHOC at 619-278-7033.

Currently searching are crews from:

Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard Forward Operating Base Point Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter

Coast Guard Cutter Haddock

Coast Guard Station San Diego 45-foot Response Boat Medium

Navy Search and Rescue Helicopter

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations, UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter

San Diego Life Guards

2/21/2017 — The United States Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing boater in Mission Bay after an unmanned vessel was found.

Mission Bay Lifeguards called Coast Guard officials around 12 p.m. to alert them to a boat without passengers in the Mission Bay Channel, Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Joel Guzman said.

The two agencies were conducting a search to determine if the boat belongs to a person in distress. Guzman said it looked like water sport gear, possibly snorkel gear was on board the boat.

A Coast Guard Cutter and a small boat were assisting in the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.