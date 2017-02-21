Two in police custody after robbery at Pacific Beach Metro PCS

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) — Two men who allegedly robbed a cell phone shop in Pacific Beach Tuesday were arrested a short time later, leaving investigators to determine if the suspects also might be responsible for a series of nine other holdups at the same company's storefronts in various San Diego-area communities.

The latest armed robbery at a local Metro PCS outlet occurred in the 900 block of Grand Avenue about 2 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Within 15 minutes, officers had taken the suspects into custody on separate nearby streets, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said. The men — identified as Justin Caldwell, 30, and 29-year-old Geraldo Jesus Rivera — surrendered without incident, he said.

What appeared to be firearm being brandished by one of the perpetrators during the crime turned out to be an airsoft pellet gun, Capt. Brian Ahearn said.

It was not immediately clear if the arrests would put an end to the month-long spree of heists at San Diego-area Metro PCS storefronts, though this afternoon's robbery had "a lot of similarities'' with the previous ones, according to Ahearn.

Since late last month, a pair of armed thieves has robbed the wireless-services company's shops in various parts of the county, alternately threatening clerks with pistols, a stun gun and a machete while stealing cash and mobile phones, according to investigators.

During several of the holdups, both bandits entered the targeted business, while just one confronted the victims during others.

Incidents

Case #1: Jan. 25 8662 Jamacha Road, Spring Valley

Case #2: Jan. 27 4202 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego

Case #3: Jan. 30 3458 Adams Avenue, San Diego

Case #4: Feb. 1 1840 Coronado Avenue, San Diego

Case #5: Feb. 6 12643 Poway Road, Poway

Case #6: Feb. 7 5430 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego

Case #7: Feb. 8 6686 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

Case #8: Feb. 10 218 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Marcos

Case #9: Feb. 14 2691 Mission Valley Dr.



In case #1, one suspect entered the business with a machete, threatened the store employee and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #2, 4, 5 & 7 one suspect entered the business with a semi-automatic handgun, threatened the store employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #3 & 6, two suspects entered the store with handguns, threatened the employees and demanded cellular phones.

In cases #4 & 5 one suspect was also armed with a stun gun. The suspects may be using a vehicle driven by an accomplice.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the bandits, who wore dark-colored clothing and sunglasses during the crimes, and had bandanas or the cowls of hooded jackets covering their faces while committing several others.

Related links

Police investigate series of robberies at Metro PCS locations, suspects on the loose

Gunman robs Metro PCS store in Rolando area

San Diego law enforcement continue search for cellphone robbery suspects

Eighth robbery occurs at Metro PCS on San Marcos Blvd

Ninth robbery occurs at Metro PCS in Serra Mesa