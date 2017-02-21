Judge dismisses charges against special education aide at Bonita - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Judge dismisses charges against special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School

Posted: Updated:
Judge dismisses charges against special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School Judge dismisses charges against special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A judge Tuesday dismissed all charges against a special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School, who was accused of abusing two students in separate incidents last year.

After a preliminary hearing, Judge Theodore Weathers found there wasn't enough evidence to order 44-year-old Michael Cobb to stand trial on a felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a child for an injury that resulted in a broken elbow and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.

According to a criminal complaint, the incidents occurred on Feb. 18 and March 7 of last year.

A fellow aide told local reporters that Cobb never displayed any aggression or temper problems when working with special needs students in the classroom.

Cobb is now working at another school, according to officials at the Sweetwater Union High School District.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.