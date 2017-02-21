Judge dismisses charges against special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) — A judge Tuesday dismissed all charges against a special education aide at Bonita Vista Middle School, who was accused of abusing two students in separate incidents last year.

After a preliminary hearing, Judge Theodore Weathers found there wasn't enough evidence to order 44-year-old Michael Cobb to stand trial on a felony count of inflicting corporal injury on a child for an injury that resulted in a broken elbow and a misdemeanor count of cruelty to a child.

According to a criminal complaint, the incidents occurred on Feb. 18 and March 7 of last year.

A fellow aide told local reporters that Cobb never displayed any aggression or temper problems when working with special needs students in the classroom.

Cobb is now working at another school, according to officials at the Sweetwater Union High School District.