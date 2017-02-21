Man behind bars after reportedly opening fire at Motel 6 in Miss - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man behind bars after reportedly opening fire at Motel 6 in Mission Valley

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A report of gunfire at a Mission Valley motel Tuesday left the suspected shooter behind bars.

Stephen Francis Dailey, 37, allegedly opened fire with a pistol about 8:30 a.m. inside a room at Motel 6, 2424 Hotel Circle N., according to San Diego police.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect surrendered to patrol personnel without incident, SDPD Officer Billy Hernandez said.

Dailey was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of shooting into an inhabited dwelling, assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded gun in public and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was being held on $75,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, Hernandez said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.