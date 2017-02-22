Cloudy, drizzly start to morning in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cloudy, drizzly start to morning in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Commuters can expect a foggy and drizzly start to the morning Tuesday as a thick marine layer stretches into San Diego County.

Patchy fog will diminish by mid-morning Tuesday but clouds will remain for most of the day. Cloud coverage is keeping temperatures cool in San Diego.

Mountain and desert areas can expect strong, gusty winds Monday. A high wind advisory will go into effect Tuesday afternoon.

At the beaches, a high surf advisory issued by the National Weather Service is in effect Tuesday morning and is set to expire 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures will be around 62 degrees at the beaches and inland coastal areas, 54 to 59 in the valleys, 49 to 56 in the mountains and 70 to 75 in the deserts.

