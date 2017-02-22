Man shot in neck in City Heights alley

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man was shot in the neck in a City Heights alley early Wednesday morning and hospitalized, police said.

Paramedics went shortly before 4 a.m. to an alley in the 3800 block of 37th Street in response to a report of a gunshot victim, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

Paramedics called police, then transported the victim to a local hospital. His name was not released and no information about the suspect or suspects was provided.