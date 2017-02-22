How man found on I-5 in Old Town died still undetermined - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

How man found on I-5 in Old Town died still undetermined

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The man who was found dead on a freeway in Old Town over the weekend was publicly identified today as 27-year-old Shane Comet of Oceanside, but how he died has not been determined, according to the Medical Examiner's office.

Comet's body was found early Sunday morning lying in traffic lanes of southbound I-5 and he was subsequently struck by vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, the Medical Examiner's office said.

Investigators have yet to determined if Comet was lying in traffic, was walking in traffic or had fallen or jumped from the Interstate 8 bridge nearby before being hit by vehicles.

