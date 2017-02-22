Carlsbad High School withdraws from competition after 'KKK' sign controversy

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
After weeks of rehearsals, the Kroc Kids Junior Theater Company put on a special performance Friday night.
The cast performed Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
The director of the performance said the show has a message of forgiveness and compassion. He also said the production is a way for the kids to work together and bring the story to life.More>>
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
Starting Friday, the City of Carlsbad will provide lifeguard services on a three-quarters of a mile stretch of previously unguarded beach north of Oak Avenue as part of a pilot program that will run through Labor Day.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman announced Friday that San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990.More>>
A Tucson firm and two executives, including one from San Diego, were arraigned in federal court Friday on charges related to the illegal trafficking of $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from 2010 to 2012.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in San Ysidro Friday.More>>
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.More>>
A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.More>>
A gang member was sentenced Friday to nearly 37 years in state prison after driving into rival territory in Encanto and opening fire on two men, killing one and wounding another.More>>
