Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car near SDSU

Firefighters rescue woman trapped in car near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A car veered off a College-area roadway Wednesday and plunged about 50 feet down a steep embankment into a ravine, leaving a woman injured and trapped in the damaged vehicle. 

The crash at 54th Street and Montezuma Road occurred about 10:45 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

It took crews about 45 minutes to free the victim from the car and get her up the slope and loaded into an ambulance. Medics took the unidentified woman, who was conscious during the rescue, to a hospital for treatment of injuries of undetermined severity.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

