City of Encinitas Parks and Recreation Department - Best Summer Ever

Your child will have the #BESTSUMMEREVER with the City of Encinitas Parks and Recreation Department. This summer, Encinitas Parks & Recreation has hundreds of quality day camps, all happening at a wide variety of top-notch parks and facilities. Each summer, thousands of kids venture out to camps that include the ever-popular Encinitas Junior Lifeguards, Beach Kids, surfing, beach volleyball, theater, science, gaming, and sports camps. If you are looking for a classic summer day camp experience, Seaside Day Camp at Glen Park in Cardiff-by-the Sea is the spot. Seaside Day Camp suits your child’s need to explore, imagine, and create, with an emphasis on nature and the ocean. While your campers are at any of Encinitas Parks & Recreation’s wonderful day camps, parents can be assured that children are supervised with care, and are learning valuable technical and life skills. Make this summer one to remember in Encinitas! For more information about summer camps call 760-633-2740. Find the Summer Camp Guide and register online at www.EncinitasParksandRec.com.