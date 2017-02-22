Two sisters stabbed in unrelated fights with siblings - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two sisters stabbed in unrelated fights with siblings

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two unrelated brother-sister fights in two different San Diego neighborhoods about two hours apart left two women hospitalized with stab wounds, both from kitchen knives, police said.

The first incident was at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Normal Heights, where a 33-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife by her 20-year-old brother after a heated argument, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey.

Officers arrested Esau Walker of San Diego, a short distance away from the apartment in the 4500 block of 34th Street where the attack occurred.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was expected to recover. Walker was arrested and taken to jail, Tansey said.

The second incident was shortly after 9 p.m. in the 4900 block of Oakcrest Drive in the Colina Del Sol Neighborhood, according to Officer John Buttle. That's where a brother and sister got into an argument over cigarettes. The argument became physical, the brother took out a kitchen knife and stabbed is sister in the thigh, Buttle said.

The brother fled the scene, but was arrested nearby a short time later and taken to jail. His sister was taken to a hospital with a stab wound that was not life-threatening, according to Buttle.

Their names were not released.

