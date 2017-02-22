MTS employee injured in taxi cab hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A transit security officer was dragged by a taxi cab driver Wednesday in a hit-and-run on a Marina-area street, police said.

The accident at Kettner Boulevard and West Harbor Drive occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police. A Metropolitan Transit System employee was dragged by the taxi cab driver while the cab was in motion, San Diego police said. The MTS employee suffered abrasions to the knee.

Circumstances leading to the hit-and-run were not immediately clear.

The cab driver has not been located. The San Diego Harbor Police Department took over the investigation, SDPD public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez said.