Authorities seek man wanted for Oceanside robbery - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Authorities seek man wanted for Oceanside robbery

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — Authorities asked Wednesday for help identifying and locating the perpetrator of a strong-arm robbery last month in Oceanside.

The incident happened Jan. 23 at 6:40 p.m. in the east parking lot of the Best Western hotel in the 1600 block of Oceanside Boulevard, according to Oceanside police detectives and San Diego County Crime Stoppers officials.

The robbery suspect approached the victim, who was holding a satchel in one hand and an envelope in the other hand as he was getting out of his car, Detective Kathleen Vincent said.

The suspect told the victim that there was something wrong with the vehicle, then pushed the victim back into the vehicle, grabbed the envelope containing $5,000 cash and got into a white SUV being driven by another person and fled the scene, according to Vincent.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man of around 40, 5 feet 6, 160 pounds, unshaven, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The suspect
got into the front passenger seat. There is no description available of the driver of that SUV.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Oceanside Police Department's Crimes of Violence Unit at (760) 435-4572 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.