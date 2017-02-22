How the margarita originated

Most people can appreciate a day dedicated to the refreshing tequila-based cocktail, but National Margarita Day holds a special place in the heart of one Good Morning San Diego anchor.

The margarita is celebrated each year on Feb. 22, but the drink originated in the 1930s at a small bar at a home in Mexico, which belonged to Carlos Daniel Herrera — GMSD anchor Carlos Amezcua's grandfather.

The bar became a regular stop for travelers driving south from Tijuana and word about Herrera's hospitality and specially-crafted drinks quickly spread. Soon, Hollywood celebrities began making the trip to "Rancho La Gloria" just to visit Herrera's bar.

One of these Hollywood travelers was Marjorie King, a showgirl and actress who was allergic to most alcohols, according to Herrera. The one alcohol she could drink was tequila, but she hated the way it tasted alone.

Herrera had a solution; he mixed three parts tequila, 2 parts triple-sec and 1 part fresh squeezed lemon juice.

Marjorie loved the combination so much, Herrera named the drink after her, and the classic margarita was born.

Success of the drink eventually turned the homestyle bar into a full-fledged resort, complete with a restaurant and pool. Since, millions have enjoyed the tequila-lime concoction.

So enjoy a tequila-lime cocktail on National Margarita Day.