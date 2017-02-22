City of El Cajon holding first of five workshops on Measure S

EL CAJON (KUSI) — The El Cajon City Council began a series of meetings Wednesday night to consider drawing new political boundaries for the East County city.

This comes after El Cajon voters approved Measure "S" in November. The measure would set up separate council districts, instead of continuing to elect council members by a city-wide vote.

The city hopes this will diversify the council, and help them better meet the needs of all residents.

Residents are asked to help make these new districts. There will be a total of five public workshops held over the next few weeks.

The five workshops will be from 7-8:30 p.m. on the following dates: