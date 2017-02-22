SDPD asks public to help locate missing 30-year-old woman visiting San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
Starting Friday, the City of Carlsbad will provide lifeguard services on a three-quarters of a mile stretch of previously unguarded beach north of Oak Avenue as part of a pilot program that will run through Labor Day.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman announced Friday that San Diego's crime rate in the first four months of this year was the lowest since at least 1990.More>>
Jahja Ling, who is responsible for lifting the San Diego Symphony out of obscurity and helping to restore its financial footing, will began his final weekend as conductor throughout the weekend.More>>
A Tucson firm and two executives, including one from San Diego, were arraigned in federal court Friday on charges related to the illegal trafficking of $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from 2010 to 2012.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in San Ysidro Friday.More>>
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.More>>
A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.More>>
A gang member was sentenced Friday to nearly 37 years in state prison after driving into rival territory in Encanto and opening fire on two men, killing one and wounding another.More>>
