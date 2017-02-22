SDPD asks public to help locate missing 30-year-old woman visiting San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Police Department asked the public Wednesday to help locate a missing 30-year-old woman last seen near Sunset Cliffs.

On Feb. 18, Amanda (Mandy) Cruse arrived in San Diego from out of town.

That afternoon, Cruse visited the area of Sunset Cliffs. On Feb. 19, in the early morning, hours it appears Cruse may have traveled back to the area of Sunset Cliffs and Monaco Street.

Cruse likes to take photographs and may have been in the area to capture photos of the sunrise. Cruse is a 30 year old, Sri Lankan female, 5’ 3’’ tall, 115 lbs, black hair and brown eyes.

Cruse was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue jeans and black white converse shoes.

Any information on Cruse please contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna SDPD Missing Person’s Unit (619) 531-2277.