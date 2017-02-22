Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools

Posted: Updated:
Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools (Fortune.com) Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools (Fortune.com)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The Trump Administration announced Wednesday it is lifting the protections placed by the Obama Administration on transgender bathroom use in public schools.

According to CNN, in May of 2016, the depart of Justice and Education told public schools and universities that receive federal funding that it "interprets 'sex discrimination' under Title IX, a federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools, to include claims based on gender identity."

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration released a two-page letter saying the existing guidance do not, "contain extensive legal analysis or explain how the position is consistent with the express language of Title IX, nor did they undergo any formal public process."

"We have a responsibility to protect every student in America and ensure that they have the freedom to learn and thrive in a safe and trusted environment," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "This is not merely a federal mandate, but a moral obligation no individual, school, district or state can abdicate. At my direction, the department's Office for Civil Rights remains committed to investigating all claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment against those who are most vulnerable in our schools."

The letter does not list any new guidelines, but simply lifts the order placed by the Obama Administration. 

Assemblymember Todd Gloria released a statement following the move by the Trump Administration: 

“Today, the President and his administration opted to turn their backs on the approximately 150,000 young people who are transgender. There is absolutely no excuse that could justify rescinding protections for innocent children,” said Assemblymember Gloria. “Despite the President’s shameful and heartless actions today, I want all members of our transgender community to know that California will remain a safe and welcoming place for you to be exactly who you are.  Moreover, I will to work closely with my colleagues in the California State Legislature to ensure all of our transgender kids are protected from discrimination and bullying."

Assemblymember Gloria represents the 78th Assembly District of California and is a former San Diego City Councilmember, San Diego City Council President, and Interim Mayor. 

Response on social media: 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.