Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — The Trump Administration announced Wednesday it is lifting the protections placed by the Obama Administration on transgender bathroom use in public schools.

According to CNN, in May of 2016, the depart of Justice and Education told public schools and universities that receive federal funding that it "interprets 'sex discrimination' under Title IX, a federal law that bans sex discrimination in schools, to include claims based on gender identity."

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration released a two-page letter saying the existing guidance do not, "contain extensive legal analysis or explain how the position is consistent with the express language of Title IX, nor did they undergo any formal public process."

"We have a responsibility to protect every student in America and ensure that they have the freedom to learn and thrive in a safe and trusted environment," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "This is not merely a federal mandate, but a moral obligation no individual, school, district or state can abdicate. At my direction, the department's Office for Civil Rights remains committed to investigating all claims of discrimination, bullying and harassment against those who are most vulnerable in our schools."

Press Sec. says to expect further guidance today related to transgender students using public bathrooms. https://t.co/lFzHUu2cN0 pic.twitter.com/wRQcKJdAIa — ABC News (@ABC) February 22, 2017

The letter does not list any new guidelines, but simply lifts the order placed by the Obama Administration.

Assemblymember Todd Gloria released a statement following the move by the Trump Administration:

“Today, the President and his administration opted to turn their backs on the approximately 150,000 young people who are transgender. There is absolutely no excuse that could justify rescinding protections for innocent children,” said Assemblymember Gloria. “Despite the President’s shameful and heartless actions today, I want all members of our transgender community to know that California will remain a safe and welcoming place for you to be exactly who you are. Moreover, I will to work closely with my colleagues in the California State Legislature to ensure all of our transgender kids are protected from discrimination and bullying."

Assemblymember Gloria represents the 78th Assembly District of California and is a former San Diego City Councilmember, San Diego City Council President, and Interim Mayor.

Response on social media:

Trans community: we are fighting for you EVERYDAY. You are SEEN & VALUED. We arent giving up and we know you won't either #ProtectTransKids pic.twitter.com/ine19BLcdQ — LGBT Caucus (@LGBTEqCaucus) February 23, 2017

RT if transgender students are welcome to use your home's gender neutral bathrooms. Ps: spoiler alert: all your bathrooms are gender neutral https://t.co/k9KWKHyn4G — Danna Young??????? (@dannagal) February 23, 2017

Transgender people deserve the same rights to be comfortable in their own body. This includes school bathrooms. #StandWithGavin — kiam (@kiammcquaid) February 13, 2017

allow transgender school students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity? #Trump and #Sessions say no. #LossOfRights — MLRDiamond (@BrooklynMarylee) February 12, 2017