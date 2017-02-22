Trump Administration lifts Obama-era protections on transgender bathroom use in public schools

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
We may still be in the spring of 2017, but the reality is the unofficial start of summer basically happens over Memorial Day Weekend.
According to travel experts, a record number of Americans will be hitting the roadways.More>>
After weeks of rehearsals, the Kroc Kids Junior Theater Company put on a special performance Friday night.
The cast performed Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
The director of the performance said the show has a message of forgiveness and compassion. He also said the production is a way for the kids to work together and bring the story to life.More>>
Twenty-two people were killed Monday after a suicide bomber detonated an IED outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.More>>
Starting Friday, the City of Carlsbad will provide lifeguard services on a three-quarters of a mile stretch of previously unguarded beach north of Oak Avenue as part of a pilot program that will run through Labor Day.More>>
The city of Chula Vista is scheduled today to dedicate seven new streets named for local members of the military killed in Afghanistan and Iraq.More>>
A Tucson firm and two executives, including one from San Diego, were arraigned in federal court Friday on charges related to the illegal trafficking of $17 million worth of sea cucumbers from 2010 to 2012.More>>
A man crashed his car into a pond and flipped his vehicle in San Ysidro Friday.More>>
If you think it's hard to sleep during warm nights now, it'll get worse in the future as the effects of climate change take hold, according to a study released Friday by UC San Diego.More>>
A casket carrying the remains of a Vietnam Navy pilot — who has has been missing since his plane was shot down in 1965 — returned home to San Diego Friday.More>>
A gang member was sentenced Friday to nearly 37 years in state prison after driving into rival territory in Encanto and opening fire on two men, killing one and wounding another.More>>
